  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2004 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,965
See Ranger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,965
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,965
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,965
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle42.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,965
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,965
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
12 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,965
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,965
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,965
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,965
Front head room39.3 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,965
Rear head room33.3 in.
Rear hip Room19.6 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room15.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,965
Front track58.6 in.
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3900 lbs.
Curb weight3193 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Height64.8 in.
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Wheel base125.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,965
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint
  • Medium Pebble
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,965
partial wheel coversyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,965
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,965
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ranger Inventory

Related Used 2004 Ford Ranger XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles