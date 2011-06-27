Used 2004 Ford Ranger Edge Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/323.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
60 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Length187.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Curb weight3464 lbs.
Gross weight4760 lbs.
Height67.9 in.
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint
  • Medium Pebble
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
