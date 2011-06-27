  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.0/280.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
12 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3411 lbs.
Gross weight5020 lbs.
Angle of approach31.6 degrees
Maximum payload1660 lbs.
Angle of departure21.8 degrees
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5820 lbs.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Tires & Wheels
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
