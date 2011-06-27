  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Ranger Edge Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/331.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle43 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
60 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3584 lbs.
Gross weight5120 lbs.
Angle of approach30.8 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5620 lbs.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Sonic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
