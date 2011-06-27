Used 2003 Ford Ranger Edge Plus Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|312.0/390.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|154 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|43 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|40-60 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|52.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|Rear head room
|35.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|19.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|15.3 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|Front track
|58.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3584 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4940 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|30.8 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1260 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|22.6 degrees
|Length
|202.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5620 lbs.
|Height
|67.5 in.
|Wheel base
|125.7 in.
|Width
|70.3 in.
|Rear track
|57.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|15 x 7 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|P235/75R15 tires
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,550
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
