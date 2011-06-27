  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,570
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
12 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3143 lbs.
Gross weight4360 lbs.
Angle of approach20.0 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure14.9 degrees
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6015 lbs.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Oxford White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
