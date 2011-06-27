  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Ranger Edge Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Ranger
Overview
$15,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$15,695
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$15,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/346.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$15,695
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$15,695
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$15,695
60 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$15,695
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
$15,695
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$15,695
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
$15,695
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
$15,695
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3085 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Angle of approach28.2 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Length187.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6070 lbs.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
$15,695
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Sonic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
$15,695
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
15 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$15,695
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$15,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
