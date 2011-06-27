  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,940
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
12 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3143 lbs.
Gross weight4700 lbs.
Angle of approach20.0 degrees
Maximum payload1640 lbs.
Angle of departure14.9 degrees
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6015 lbs.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
