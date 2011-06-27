  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2002 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,690
See Ranger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,690
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,690
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/351.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,690
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle42.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,690
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,690
60 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,690
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,690
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,690
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,690
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,690
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,690
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3313 lbs.
Gross weight4920 lbs.
Angle of approach30.8 degrees
Maximum payload1580 lbs.
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5885 lbs.
Height64.8 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,690
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,690
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,690
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,690
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ranger Inventory

Related Used 2002 Ford Ranger XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles