Used 2002 Ford Ranger Edge Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,270
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
60 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3411 lbs.
Gross weight4960 lbs.
Angle of approach28.2 degrees
Maximum payload1540 lbs.
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Length187.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5820 lbs.
Height67.6 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Chrome Yellow Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
