Used 2001 Ford Ranger Edge Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.5/346.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.74 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
vinyl/clothyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length188.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6070 lbs.
Curb weight3085 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chrome Yellow Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
