  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2001 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,745
See Ranger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,745
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,745
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/331.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,745
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle43 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,745
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,745
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,745
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,745
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,745
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,745
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,745
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,745
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5620 lbs.
Curb weight3584 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1500 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,745
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost CC Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Woodland Green
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,745
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,745
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,745
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ranger Inventory

Related Used 2001 Ford Ranger XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles