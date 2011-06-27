Used 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|273.0/331.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|Torque
|238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|207 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|43 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.8 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|52.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|Rear head room
|35.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|19.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|15.3 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|Length
|202.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5620 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3584 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5100 lbs.
|Height
|67.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|1500 lbs.
|Wheel base
|125.9 in.
|Width
|70.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|P235/75R15 tires
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,745
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
