  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2001 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,175
See Ranger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,175
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,175
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,175
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle42.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,175
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,175
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,175
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,175
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,175
Front head room39.2 in.
vinyl/clothyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,175
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,175
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5885 lbs.
Curb weight3313 lbs.
Gross weight4920 lbs.
Height64.8 in.
Maximum payload1580 lbs.
Wheel base125.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,175
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,175
P225/70R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,175
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,175
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ranger Inventory

Related Used 2001 Ford Ranger XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles