Used 2001 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,040
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6015 lbs.
Curb weight3143 lbs.
Gross weight4820 lbs.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1640 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
P225/70R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
