Used 2001 Ford Ranger Edge Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,685
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.0/280.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
mast antennayes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
vinyl/clothyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length188.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5820 lbs.
Curb weight3411 lbs.
Gross weight4960 lbs.
Height67.6 in.
Maximum payload1540 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Chrome Yellow Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
