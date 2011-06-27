  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower119 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.5 in.
Curb weight3068 lbs.
Gross weight4340 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1260.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clear Coat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mandarin Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
