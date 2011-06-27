  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower119 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length200.7 in.
Curb weight3121 lbs.
Gross weight4380 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1260.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clear Coat
  • Mandarin Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
