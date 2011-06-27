  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Gross weight4940 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1260.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Amber Clearcoat Metallic
  • Jalapeno Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
