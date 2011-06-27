Used 1998 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque178 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Gross weight4960 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1240.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.7 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Boysenberry Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
