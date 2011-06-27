  1. Home
Used 1998 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower117 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.5 in.
Gross weight4320 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1260.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Boysenberry Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
