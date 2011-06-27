  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)430.5/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length201.4 in.
Gross weight4500 lbs.
Height63.6 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.4 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
