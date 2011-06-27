  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/340.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.
Gross weight4660 lbs.
Height66.7 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
