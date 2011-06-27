  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford Ranger Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222222
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg21/24 mpg21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/408.0 mi.357.0/408.0 mi.357.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm135 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm135 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 4800 rpm135 hp @ 4800 rpm135 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.184.3 in.196.3 in.
Gross weight4180 lbs.4220 lbs.4260 lbs.
Height63.9 in.63.9 in.63.8 in.
Maximum payload1050.0 lbs.1250.0 lbs.1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.9 in.107.9 in.113.9 in.
Width69.4 in.69.4 in.69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Charcoal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
