Used 1996 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)389.5/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower112 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room41.2 in.
Measurements
Height64.1 in.
Wheel base125.2 in.
Length198.2 in.
Width69.4 in.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
