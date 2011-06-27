  1. Home
Used 1996 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/391.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower112 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Length184.3 in.
Width69.4 in.
Curb weight2970 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vermillion
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Black
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
