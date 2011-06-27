Used 1996 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/451.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room41.2 in.
Measurements
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base125.2 in.
Length198.2 in.
Width69.4 in.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
