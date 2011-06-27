  1. Home
Used 1996 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower112 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Height63.9 in.
Wheel base113.9 in.
Length196.3 in.
Width69.4 in.
Curb weight3010 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Vermillion
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
