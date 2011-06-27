Used 1996 Ford Ranger STX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/451.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Length184.3 in.
Width69.4 in.
Curb weight2970 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
