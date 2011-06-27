Used 1996 Ford Ranger STX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base113.9 in.
Length196.3 in.
Width69.4 in.
Curb weight3010 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
