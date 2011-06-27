Used 1996 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower112 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Height63.9 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Length184.3 in.
Width69.4 in.
Curb weight2970 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
