Used 1996 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Keeps on runnin'! Scorp67 , 06/26/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck used with about 40,000 miles on it. Ten years later I have over 261,000 miles and its still running great. I have had to put a couple thousand into it but nothing major. Clutch, tires, brakes, etc. I am NOT good at getting the oil changed but that hasn't slowed it down any. Definitely have gotten my money's worth AND MORE out of this truck. I plan on driving it until it won't drive anymore and then give it a dignified funeral! :) Report Abuse

Reliable Truck Arty304 , 03/15/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is a good basic reliable compact truck. I own the 4 cylinder 2.3L model with a five speed. For the higher elevations of Colorado its a little underpowered, but around town and the plains its fine. A good quality truck. Report Abuse

Fix or repair often scorpio53 , 05/02/2009 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I've had my 96 ranger since new and I've replaced rotors,bearings and calipers twice and I baby this thing,I've also replace all brakelines mastercylinder powersteering pump and lines.The truck has a mind of it's own and the lights inside and outside come on and go off at will as well as the alarm bells ring the motor switch on the interior fan stopped working as well and the radio won't shut off,I'll never own another one!!! Report Abuse

Work Truck Me , 08/16/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a great truck for the money and it's easy to work on but be ready to work on it because nothing lasts. Make sure to do all preventative maintenance. Report Abuse