Used 1996 Ford Ranger Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg19/24 mpg19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)389.5/492.0 mi.389.5/492.0 mi.323.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.20.5 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower112 hp @ 4800 rpm112 hp @ 4800 rpm112 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.41.6 ft.36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableOptionalNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.35.6 in.no
Rear leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.no
Measurements
Height64.1 in.64.1 in.63.9 in.
Wheel base125.2 in.125.2 in.107.9 in.
Length198.2 in.198.2 in.184.3 in.
Width69.4 in.69.4 in.69.4 in.
Curb weight3300 lbs.3300 lbs.2970 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
