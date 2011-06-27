Used 1995 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length198.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Gross weight4920 lbs.
Height64.1 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.4 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Teal Metallic
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Solid
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
