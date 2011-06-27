Used 1995 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower112 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length196.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight2955 lbs.
Gross weight4260 lbs.
Height64.0 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base113.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Solid
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Black
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
