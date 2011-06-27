  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Ranger Splash Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.8/358.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight2927 lbs.
Gross weight4680 lbs.
Height67.4 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Solid
  • Vermillion
  • Teal Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Silver Metallic
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Black
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
