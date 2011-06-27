  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Ranger Splash Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower112 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length198.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Gross weight4680 lbs.
Height64.1 in.
Maximum payload1000.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.2 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Solid
  • Chrome Yellow
