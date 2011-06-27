  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Ranger STX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.1/358.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Length184.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Black
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
