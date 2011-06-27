Used 1994 Ford Ranger STX Features & Specs

  1. Home
1994 Ford Ranger STX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Wheel base125.1 in.
Length189.2 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
