  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 1994 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Ford Ranger Splash Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Ranger
Overview
See Ranger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Wheel base125.1 in.
Length189.2 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Performance Red
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
See Ranger Inventory

Related Used 1994 Ford Ranger Splash info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles