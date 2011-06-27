Used 1994 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.7/391.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Height64.0 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Length196.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
