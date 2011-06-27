  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)293.4/374.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Length184.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Black
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
