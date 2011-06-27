Used 1993 Ford Ranger Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.0/423.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length193.0 in.
Curb weight2955 lbs.
Gross weight4260 lbs.
Height64.0 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Dark Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
