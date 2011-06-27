  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.7/391.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length181.0 in.
Curb weight3258 lbs.
Gross weight4580 lbs.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat
  • Vibrant Red
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
