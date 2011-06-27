  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 1993 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Ford Ranger STX Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Ranger
Overview
See Ranger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.8/358.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length193.6 in.
Curb weight3258 lbs.
Gross weight4580 lbs.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant Red
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
See Ranger Inventory

Related Used 1993 Ford Ranger STX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles