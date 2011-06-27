Used 1993 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.7/391.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length193.6 in.
Curb weight3258 lbs.
Gross weight4580 lbs.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat
  • Vibrant Red
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
