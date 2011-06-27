  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length198.2 in.
Curb weight3516 lbs.
Gross weight4840 lbs.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant Red
  • Oxford White
  • Raven Black
  • Dark Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
