  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 1993 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Ford Ranger Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Ranger
Overview
See Ranger Inventory
See Ranger Inventory
See Ranger Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG221821
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg16/22 mpg19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.0/423.8 mi.260.8/358.6 mi.309.7/391.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.16.3 gal.16.3 gal.
Combined MPG221821
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm170 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l3.0 l2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm145 hp @ 4800 rpm100 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.37.3 ft.37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Measurements
Length181.0 in.181.0 in.181.0 in.
Curb weight2918 lbs.3258 lbs.3258 lbs.
Gross weight4220 lbs.4580 lbs.4580 lbs.
Height64.0 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.1250.0 lbs.1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.0 in.108.0 in.108.0 in.
Width69.4 in.69.4 in.69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant Red
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant Red
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat
  • Vibrant Red
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Oxford White
See Ranger InventorySee Ranger InventorySee Ranger Inventory

Related Used 1993 Ford Ranger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles