Used 1992 Ford Ranger Custom Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)293.4/391.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Wheel base113.9 in.
Length188.5 in.
Width66.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Aqua
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
