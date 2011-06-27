  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.7/374.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length188.5 in.
Gross weight4460 lbs.
Height63.8 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base113.9 in.
Width66.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Vermillion
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
