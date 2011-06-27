  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford Ranger Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Height63.6 in.
Wheel base113.9 in.
Length188.5 in.
Width66.8 in.
Curb weight3168 lbs.
